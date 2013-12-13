LONDON Dec 13 RSA Insurance said on Friday its group chief executive, Simon Lee, had resigned after it issued yet another profit warning as a result of the need to pump money into its Irish unit, and after recent storms in Europe.

"Simon felt it was in the best interests of the Group that he step down to enable a change in leadership. He has offered to help in any way that he can to ensure a smooth transition," Martin Scicluna, RSA Chairman said.

Last month the head of RSA's Irish unit resigned as Britain's largest general insurer is looking into alleged irregularities and accounting issues at its Irish unit.

"The impact of this Irish reserve strengthening and the storms in Europe last week will lead to a further reduction in anticipated 2013 earnings," the company said in a statement.