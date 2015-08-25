LONDON Aug 25 British insurer RSA said on Tuesday it had received a revised proposal from rival Zurich for an all-cash offer at 550 pence a share, valuing the company at around 5.5 billion pounds.

RSA said in a statement it had agreed to an extension of a the deadline under British takeover rules for the possible offer, to Sept 22.

RSA said the board had indicated to Zurich it was willing to recommend the offer "subject to satisfactory resolution of other terms of the offer". (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)