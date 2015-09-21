IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
LONDON, Sept 21 British insurer RSA said on Monday that Zurich Insurance had ended discussions over a possible 5.6 billion pound ($8.7 billion) offer for the company, but said July and August trading had been positive.
Zurich earlier said it had abandoned its proposed bid, first mooted in July, after forecasting a loss in its general insurance business in the third quarter.
RSA said Zurich had confirmed that its due diligence findings were in line with the Swiss insurer's expectations and they had not found anything that would have prevented them from proceeding with a transaction on the terms announced on August 25.
Investor Cevian Capital, RSA's top shareholder, was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.6437 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER
May 12 Australian shares are expected to open subdued on Friday, after two straight sessions of gains, tracking a slide on Wall Street. The local share price futures index fell 0.15 percent, or 9 points, to 5,856, a 22.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended flat on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.13 percent, or 10.03 points, to 7,479.68 at 2206 GMT. For a summary of overn