BRIEF-PIMCO says Bill Gross, PIMCO have reached settlement of lawsuit filed by Gross in Oct 2015
LONDON Nov 5 RSA Insurance Group PLC warned on Tuesday that a pattern of adverse weather events across its core markets in 2013 had led to insured losses "materially above assumptions", pushing expected full year returns on equity to under 10 percent.
The insurer blamed October's severe Northern European windstorm and similarly unsettled weather in Canada for the hit to returns, which offset a 7 percent rise in net written premiums to 6.7 billion pounds.
RSA said its initial estimates on the net loss across its UK, Scandinavian and Baltics business as a result of the October storm to fall between 45-65 million pounds.
Net losses in Canada as outlined in its interim results in August have reached 83 million pounds. *(London Corporate Finance; +44 207 542 9202)
FRANKFURT, March 27 German utility E.ON plans to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, returning to the market after an eight-year absence, its chief executive told German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
NEW YORK, March 27 Pimco co-founder Bill Gross has settled his lawsuit against his former employer for just over $81 million, CNBC reported Monday, citing sources.