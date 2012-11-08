Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
LONDON Nov 8 RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Scandinavia up 2% to £1,403M * Net written premium of £6.2BN representing growth of 4%1 * UK & western Europe flat at £2,728M * Emerging markets up 15% to £887M * IGD surplus remains strong at £1.2BN * Premium growth in nine months to September 2012 of 4%. * Confirming guidance of combined operating ratio of better than 96% * Sees investment income of around £500M for 2012. * Our expectations for the full year remain unchanged
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.