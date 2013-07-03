LONDON, July 3 RSA Insurance Group PLC : * In June, a significant portion of southern Alberta, Canada, experienced

extreme flooding * Expects gross claims to be above reinsurance retentions of C$75M (£48M)

leading to net claims of a maximum of C$75M (£48M). * Expects to achieve a combined operating ratio for the full year 2013 of

better than 95%. * Source text for Eikon: