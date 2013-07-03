BRIEF-Orient Securities Co to pay annual cash div as 1.50 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.50 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
LONDON, July 3 RSA Insurance Group PLC : * In June, a significant portion of southern Alberta, Canada, experienced
extreme flooding * Expects gross claims to be above reinsurance retentions of C$75M (£48M)
leading to net claims of a maximum of C$75M (£48M). * Expects to achieve a combined operating ratio for the full year 2013 of
better than 95%. * Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.