BRIEF-Victoria Properties plans cash-settled issue for current shareholders in Q3
* PLANS CASH-SETTLED ISSUE FOR CURRENT SHAREHOLDERS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 7 RSA Insurance Group PLC : * Remain confident in view that financial and claims irregularities were isolated to Ireland * Confirms impact of claims and financial irregularities and the reserve review in Ireland is 200 mln stg * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Qtrly distribution per unit 2.74 singapore cents versus 2.71 singapore cents