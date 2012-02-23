LONDON Feb 23 British insurer RSA
on Thursday posted higher-than-expected profit for 2011 as cost
cuts helped offset big catastrophe claims, and said it would
increase its shareholder dividend more slowly because of weak
investment returns.
RSA, Britain's biggest commercial insurer, said its 2011
operating profit rose 38 percent to 884 million pounds ($1.38
billion), narrowly beating the 844 million pounds pencilled in
by analysts in a company poll.
"We have delivered a good result in difficult conditions
given record natural catastrophe losses for the industry, the
challenging economic environment, and historically low yields,"
Chief Executive Simon Lee said in a statement.
RSA said it would raise its final dividend for the year by
just 2 percent to 5.8 pence, blaming weak investment returns
amid rock-bottom interest rates.
"While these economic and investment markets persist, it is
prudent to grow the dividend at a more modest rate," the company
said.
RSA shares closed at 112.5 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
company at about 4 billion pounds. The stock has lost about a
fifth of its value in the past year, underperforming a 16
percent drop in the Stoxx 600 European insurance share index.