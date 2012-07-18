* Wet June UK weather cost RSA some 40 mln stg
* July in UK losses 10 mln stg to date
* Italy earthquakes in May cost group around 35 mln stg
LONDON, July 18 RSA, Britain's biggest
commercial insurer, expects to take a hit of at least 50 million
pounds ($78 million) from the recent heavy rainfall and flooding
in the UK, it said on Wednesday.
"Following the wettest June on record in the UK ... the net
loss across the group's UK household, motor and commercial
property portfolios from last month's adverse weather is
estimated to be around 40 million pounds," the company said in a
statement.
"Current expectations are that the impact of the continued
rainfall experienced to date in July will be around 10 million
pounds."
Record rainfall over the last three months has brought
repeated flooding to parts of Britain, prompting warnings from
analysts that insurers may miss profit targets because of a
surge in claims.
RSA also said it expected losses related to two earthquakes
in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy in May to come in at
around 35 million pounds.
The insurer, best-known in Britain for its More Than home
and motor insurance brand, said it continued to deliver a strong
underwriting performance across its portfolio despite the
weather hit.
Assuming a more normal level of weather losses in the second
half, RSA said it expected its combined operating ratio for the
full year to be better than 96 percent.