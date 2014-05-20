May 20 RSA Insurance Group Plc :
* To sell shareholding in Noraxis Capital Corporation, its
canadian insurance brokerage business, to a subsidiary of Arthur
J. Gallagher & Co
* Total aggregate price for business is C$500 million
* Including estimated excess working capital, RSA is
expected to receive cash consideration of C$441 million (£238m)
* Transaction is expected to close within two months
* Transaction expected to result in gain on sale of
approximately 140 million pounds and is expected to add
approximately 225 million pounds to group's tangible net assets
* In 2013, Noraxis accounted for 184 million pounds of total
assets and 85 million pounds of shareholders' funds at December
31
