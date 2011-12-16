* The $18/shr offer is a 58 percent premium
* Deal expected to close in the first half of 2012
* Deal expected to add to United Rentals' earnings in the
first year after closing
* United Rental plans to buy back up to $200 mln of its
stock after the deal closes
* United Rental shares up 4 pct, RSC shares up 55 pct
Dec 16 World's largest equipment rental
company United Rentals Inc will buy rival RSC Holdings
for about $1.9 billion to beef up its industrial
business, as it looks to counter a weak commercial construction
market.
With the deal, the company now expects to reduce its revenue
share from the commercial construction market, which is yet to
see a recovery as rising unemployment and inadequate finance for
non-residential projects have dragged down business spending.
After the deal, industrial equipment rentals will form 35
percent of United Rental's revenue, up from the current 16
percent. Commercial construction revenue will fall to about half
of its total sales from the present 60 percent level.
RSC, which rents out equipment like forklifts, pumps and
power distribution systems, is United Rental's second
acquisition in the industrial equipment segment this month,
following its purchase of Blue Mountain Equipment Rental Corp.
Entrepreneur and investor Bradley Jacobs founded United
Rentals in 1997 and, some 250 acquisitions later, turned it into
the world's largest equipment rental company.
Private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management offered $6.6
billion for the company in 2007, but later withdrew the bid.
DEAL DETAILS
United Rentals said it will pay $10.80 in cash and 0.2783 of
its share for each RSC share. The $18 per share offer is a 58
percent premium to Scottsdale, Arizona-based RSC's Thursday
close of $11.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.
The cash portion will be financed through new debt and
current loan facilities, the company said.
The deal will add to United Rentals' earnings in the first
full year after closing, and is expected to save over $200
million annually. Three of RSC's independent directors will get
seats on United Rentals' board after the deal is closed.
Centerview Partners and Morgan Stanley advised United
Rentals on the deal, while Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs
were lead financial advisors to RSC.
Shares of RSC were up 55 percent at $17.65 Friday morning on
the New York Stock Exchange, after touching a life high of
$17.75 earlier in the session. United Rental shares were up 4
percent at $26.99.
The stock of Smaller rival H&E Equipment Services
was also up 14 percent at $13.70 on Nasdaq.