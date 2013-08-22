BRIEF-Westinghouse Electric files for bankruptcy
* Co, and certain of its subsidiaries and affiliates, filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code
Aug 22 RSM Tenon Group PLC : * Appointment of administrators * No longer in talks with baker tilly regarding a possible offer for the issued
share capital of the company * No longer in an offer period * RSM Tenon Ltd and other principal trading entities continue to trade as
normal and are not affected by this * Company's ordinary shares have been suspended from trading with immediate
effect * Joint administrators agreed a sale of the company's trading entities to baker
tilly * Sale is expected to complete within two weeks, following regulatory and
shareholder approval * Informed by Lloyds Banking Group that should it breach covenants, as
expected, Lloyds would not grant waiver * Terms of the sale agreement mean that Lloyds will not recover its secured
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday said its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection with $9.8 billion in liabilities as of the end of December.
TOKYO, March 29 Toshiba Corp's nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of New York, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after facing billions in cost overruns and years-long delays at U.S. power projects. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)