MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Nomura, Tinley Investment, HSBC
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
Aug 22 RSM Tenon Group PLC : * Baker Tilly confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for the entire
March 29 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* CEO James Tisch's 2016 total compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.3 million in 2015 - SEC Filing
* Has raised $6.5 million in its first institutional round of venture funding led by BuildersVC Source text for Eikon: