Jan 27 Restaurant Brands International Inc
said it would launch its coffee and doughnut chain, Tim
Hortons, in Mexico as a part of its expansion plans.
The company said it would form a master franchise joint
venture with a group of investors, whom they did not name, to
launch the brand.
The joint venture company will be the master franchisee of
Tim Hortons in Mexico, the company said.
Restaurant Brands, which also owns Burger King, did not
mention when it would open its Mexican outlets or how many it
plans to open either.
The move into Latin America comes after Tim Hortons, which
has outlets in Canada, the United States and the Middle East,
recently announced expansion plans in the Philippines and Great
Britain.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)