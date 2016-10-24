Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
Oct 24 Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a 5.5 percent rise in sales helped by new menu items and higher demand in the Asia Pacific and Latin American markets.
The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $86.3 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $49.6 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.
The Oakville, Ontario-based company's total revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.