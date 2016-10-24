Oct 24 Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a 5.5 percent rise in sales helped by new menu items and higher demand in the Asia Pacific and Latin American markets.

The company's net profit attributable to shareholders rose to $86.3 million, or 36 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $49.6 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Oakville, Ontario-based company's total revenue rose to $1.08 billion from $1.02 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)