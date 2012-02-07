* Q4 EPS $0.00

* Q4 rev rose 23 pct

* Sees $700 mln sales in FY12

Feb 7 RTI International Metals posted a higher fourth-quarter revenue on growth in all its markets including aerospace, defense, energy and medical, and the titanium products maker said it expects demand to grow in 2012.

The company expects to post net sales of over $700 million in 2012, helped by its acquisition of Remmele Engineering, which is expected to close by the end of current quarter.

"For 2012, we expect to experience continued growth across all of our business segments, including the fabrication group as it realizes the full-year contribution from RTI Advanced Forming and the partial-year impact from the pending acquisition of Remmele Engineering," chief executive Dawne Hickton said in a statement.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $713.9 million for the year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Capital expenditures for the full year is expected to be in the range of $65 million to $75 million, the company said in a statement.

The company broke even in the fourth quarter, compared with a net loss of $1.4 million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $141.9 million.

RTI shares, valued at $826.61 million, closed at $27.28 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.