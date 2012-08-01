* Q2 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.13

* Q2 rev up 54 pct to $190.3 mln

Aug 1 Titanium products maker RTI International Metals Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong sales to aerospace and energy markets.

RTI, which counts Airbus and Boeing Co among its customers, said sales at its fabrication business rose 162 percent to $84.3 million. Sales at its distribution business rose 24 percent to $67.5 million.

A production ramp-up by Airbus has increased the demand for titanium products.

"The only slowdown impacting RTI is expected cutbacks in defense spending," Chief Executive Dawne Hickton said in a statement.

The company sees full-year operating income at around the higher end of its previous forecast range of $45 million to $50 million. The company also expects volume for its titanium mill products segment to exceed 16 million pounds.

RTI earnings rose to $5.2 million, or 17 cents a share, for April-June from $2.1 million, or 7 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 54 percent to $190.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 13 cents per share on revenue of $175.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

RTI shares closed at $22.45 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.