FRANKFURT, April 4 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said on Thursday it would sell part of its stake in broadcaster RTL Group before the European summer break.

Bertelsmann, which has 92.3 per cent of the voting rights in RTL Group said it would keep a stake of at least 75 percent, meaning it could sell as much as 17.3 percent of the broadcaster, a stake with a current market value of around 1.5 billion euros ($1.93 billion).

The company is looking for money to fund its growth ambitions and the overhaul of its business to catch up with fast-changing markets.

($1 = 0.7783 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)