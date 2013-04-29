FRANKFURT, April 29 Shares in Broadcaster RTL
Group are likely to be sold at 54-56.50 euros
($70.35-$73.60) apiece, the lower end of the previous price
range that its parent Bertelsmann has offered to sell for, two
people familiar with the procedure told Reuters on Monday.
RTL Group said earlier this month that its parent would
offer shares in RTL in a planned secondary placement for between
54 and 62 euros.
The offer period has been running from April 18 until Monday
with Tuesday, April 30 slated as the first day of trading.
($1 = 0.7676 euros)
