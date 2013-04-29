FRANKFURT, April 29 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann has set the placing price for part of its stake in RTL Group at 55.50 euros ($72.70), RTL said on Monday.

Bertelsmann is offering 16.5 percent of the shares in RTL, meaning the pricing would bring it gross proceeds of 1.415 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Bernard Orr)