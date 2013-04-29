BRIEF-Schibsted considers bond issue, mandates Danske Bank, DNB and SEB
* Schibsted asa has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a fixed income investor presentation in Oslo and a global investor call on 6 June 2017
FRANKFURT, April 29 German media conglomerate Bertelsmann has set the placing price for part of its stake in RTL Group at 55.50 euros ($72.70), RTL said on Monday.
Bertelsmann is offering 16.5 percent of the shares in RTL, meaning the pricing would bring it gross proceeds of 1.415 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Schibsted asa has mandated Danske Bank, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a fixed income investor presentation in Oslo and a global investor call on 6 June 2017
* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO PAY CONDITIONAL ADVANCE ON FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 0.08 ZLOTY PER SHARE