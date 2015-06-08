FRANKFURT, June 8 European broadcaster RTL Group
is creating a team to expand its online video
business, especially in North America, responding to a change in
viewing habits away from traditional broadcasting to the
Internet.
RTL, majority-owned by German media group Bertelsmann
, has recently invested in Canadian online video
company BroadbandTV, YouTube fashion and beauty network
StyleHaul and U.S. online video ad platform SpotXchange.
It says it generates more than 7 billion online video views
per month with an offering primarily aimed at young viewers,
many of them on Google's Youtube network.
Axel Springer, Bertelsmann's German media rival
and publisher of best-selling tabloid Bild, is also expanding in
English-speaking markets, including a joint venture with
Politico for a European edition.
RTL's new digital hub will be run by Marcel Reichart, head
of digital development and partnerships and a co-founder of the
international DLD conference network, RTL said on Monday. He
will report directly to RTL's co-chief executives.
"The creation of the RTL Digital Hub underlines our
strategic goal to become a global force in online video and to
further increase our presence in North America," co-CEOs Anke
Schaeferkordt and Guillaume de Posch said.
