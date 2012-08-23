LUXEMBOURG Aug 23 RTL Group said on
Thursday advertising bookings were very short-term, which makes
it hard for the media group to give a detailed outlook for the
rest of the year.
RTL's co-Chief Executive Anke Schaeferkordt told reporters
its most important German advertising market looked stable in
July and August. "But bear in mind that these months are
traditionally very quiet, so we cannot extrapolate," she added.
"Bookings from our clients are very short-term, so we cannot
give a concrete outlook for the rest of the year."
Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster, which is
majority-owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said
earlier on Thursday it expected its full-year operating profit
to drop.
