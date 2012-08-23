LUXEMBOURG Aug 23 RTL Group said on Thursday advertising bookings were very short-term, which makes it hard for the media group to give a detailed outlook for the rest of the year.

RTL's co-Chief Executive Anke Schaeferkordt told reporters its most important German advertising market looked stable in July and August. "But bear in mind that these months are traditionally very quiet, so we cannot extrapolate," she added.

"Bookings from our clients are very short-term, so we cannot give a concrete outlook for the rest of the year."

Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster, which is majority-owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said earlier on Thursday it expected its full-year operating profit to drop. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)