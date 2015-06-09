BRIEF-Novra announces fourth quarter and FY 2016 financial results
* Novra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
FRANKFURT, June 9 RTL announced on Tuesday that Alexander Glatz would succeed Ingbert Voecker as chief financial officer of its German operations effective Sept 1.
It said Julian Weiss would take over responsibility for marketing of RTL's German operations.
Voecker will gradually reduce activities and leave the company at the end of 2016, it said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)
* Novra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Ability Inc - been unable to conclude internal and external discussions with its advisors on disclosures for annual report and its financial statements