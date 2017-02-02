BERLIN Feb 2 European broadcaster RTL Group said it was investigating accounting misstatements over a number of years at its RTL Radio France unit, but that it does not expect an impact on its group earnings.

"RTL Group and RTL Radio (France) have launched a forensic audit," the broadcaster said in a statement on Thursday, adding it expected a modest negative one-off impact that would not affect its 2016 EBITA target.

RTL Radio France is due to be sold to M6, in which RTL owns a 48 percent stake.

"We swiftly informed M6 management. It's too early to say if or to what extent it will affect the transaction," an RTL spokesman told Reuters.

He said the audit was expected to last 4-5 weeks and that disciplinary measures had been taken against one employee, without specifying further.

