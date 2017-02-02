BERLIN Feb 2 European broadcaster RTL Group
said it was investigating accounting misstatements
over a number of years at its RTL Radio France unit, but that it
does not expect an impact on its group earnings.
"RTL Group and RTL Radio (France) have launched a forensic
audit," the broadcaster said in a statement on Thursday, adding
it expected a modest negative one-off impact that would not
affect its 2016 EBITA target.
RTL Radio France is due to be sold to M6, in which
RTL owns a 48 percent stake.
"We swiftly informed M6 management. It's too early to say if
or to what extent it will affect the transaction," an RTL
spokesman told Reuters.
He said the audit was expected to last 4-5 weeks and that
disciplinary measures had been taken against one employee,
without specifying further.
