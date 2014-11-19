MUNICH Nov 19 RTL Group said on
Wednesday an increase in a Hungarian media tax confirmed that it
had made the right decision to take the issue to the European
Commission.
A company spokesman also reiterated the group would assess
the value of its Hungarian unit at the end of the year and
decide whether further write-downs were needed.
RTL took an 88 million euro ($110.45 million) impairment in
August due to the tax.
($1 = 0.7967 euro)
