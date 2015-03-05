FRANKFURT, March 5 European broadcaster RTL Group reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by growing advertising revenue in its most important market Germany.

The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 466 million euros ($514 million).

The maker of hit talent shows such as "Jungle Camp" and "Big Brother" said fourth-quarter group revenue grew 2.8 percent to 1.862 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast fourth-quarter EBITA of 439 million euros on revenue of 1.776 billion euros.

RTL group proposed a final 2014 dividend of 3.50 euros per share. The broadcaster already paid an extraordinary 2014 interim dividend of 2 euros per share in September. ($1 = 0.9065 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Christoph Steitz)