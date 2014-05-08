FRANKFURT May 8 RTL Group ,
Europe's biggest broadcaster, said on Thursday its advertising
markets continued to show signs of recovery as it reported a 6.3
percent drop in first-quarter operating profit.
The company, which is majority-owned by German media
conglomerate Bertelsmann, said in a statement its
first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA), excluding special items, fell to 194 million euros
($270.10 million) as advertising budgets were shifted into April
due to the late Easter holidays.
That was broadly in line with the average in a Reuters poll
of 197 million euros.
RTL Group said it still expected EBITA and sales to be
stable this year.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)