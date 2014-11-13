FRANKFURT Nov 13 RTL Group reported stable third-quarter results as growth in its German and Dutch operations offset headwinds in France and at its TV production company.

The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), excluding special items, was stable at 160 million euros, in line with the average in a Reuters poll.

RTL said it still expects 2014 group revenues to decline slightly, with a more significant decrease in EBITA as a new advertising tax in Hungary will continue to weigh.

"Visibility on the important fourth quarter still remains limited," the company said in its quarterly report.

It added that the economic environment in France remained difficult, while its TV production company FremantleMedia would face continued pressure on volumes. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)