FRANKFURT Nov 13 RTL Group reported
stable third-quarter results as growth in its German and Dutch
operations offset headwinds in France and at its TV production
company.
The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media
conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its
third-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA), excluding special items, was stable at 160 million
euros, in line with the average in a Reuters poll.
RTL said it still expects 2014 group revenues to decline
slightly, with a more significant decrease in EBITA as a new
advertising tax in Hungary will continue to weigh.
"Visibility on the important fourth quarter still remains
limited," the company said in its quarterly report.
It added that the economic environment in France remained
difficult, while its TV production company FremantleMedia would
face continued pressure on volumes.
