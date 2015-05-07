FRANKFURT May 7 European broadcaster RTL Group
reported a 1.6 percent rise in first-quarter core
profit, helped by growing advertising revenue in Germany, its
most important market.
The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media
conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its
first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) reached 194 million euros ($220 million).
The maker of hit shows such as "Idols" and "Let's Dance"
said first-quarter group revenue was stable at 1.31 billion
euros.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast first-quarter EBITA
of 198 million euros on revenue of 1.304 billion euros.
RTL said it still expected 2015 revenue and EBITA to be
broadly stable.
($1 = 0.8803 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Hugh Lawson)