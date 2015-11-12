FRANKFURT Nov 12 European broadcaster RTL Group raised its full-year revenue outlook after higher television advertising sales in Germany drove improved third quarter results.

RTL said it now expects a moderate rise in 2015 revenues. In August the group, which is controlled by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, had guided for a slight rise in revenues.

Third-quarter reported earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 14 percent to 182 million euros on 7.5 percent stronger sales of 1.35 billion euros.

The main drivers were Germany and the Netherlands, where EBITA rose 8.6 percent and 38.9 percent respectively. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Victoria Bryan)