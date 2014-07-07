(Refile to add dropped word "tax" in last paragraph, fixes
FRANKFURT, July 7 RTL Group said on
Monday a new advertising charge in Hungary will hit its 2014
net profit by 15 million euros ($20.5 million).
Europe's largest broadcaster also said it expected to
record an impairment charge on its Hungarian activities for the
first half of the year. Details will follow later this year.
RTL Group last year had 15 million euros in earnings before
interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) from Hungary on sales of
about 100 million euros.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
