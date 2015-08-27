FRANKFURT Aug 27 European broadcaster RTL raised its full-year revenue outlook on Thursday and said it would pay an extraordinary interim dividend after a strong German TV business and digital growth lifted its second-quarter results above expectations.

RTL said it now expected full-year sales to rise slightly versus its previous forecast of stable revenues, and said it still expected 2015 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to be flat.

The broadcaster will pay a special interim dividend of 1 euro per share in September 2015.

Second-quarter sales rose 8 percent to 1.48 billion euros ($1.68 billion), beating the average forecast of 1.43 billion in a Reuters poll, while EBITA rose 4 percent to 340 million euros, also beating the poll average of 325 million.

($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)