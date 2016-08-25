FRANKFURT Aug 25 European broadcast group RTL
said it would pay an interim dividend of 1 euro per
share in September thanks to its strong cash flows and
confidence in meeting its full-year net debt to core profit
target ratio.
The Luxembourg-based group raised its full-year outlook for
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), saying
on Thursday it now expected a moderate increase of 2.5 to 5
percent, versus its previous forecast for broadly stable EBITA.
Second-quarter EBITA grew 3 percent but revenue fell 2
percent due to lower sales at production unit FremantleMedia,
negative exchange-rate effects and lower advertising revenue in
June because of the UEFA European soccer championship.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)