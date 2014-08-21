* Says now sees 2014 revenues down, with steeper EBITA
FRANKFURT, Aug 21 RTL Group ,
Europe's largest broadcaster, cut its 2014 outlook on Thursday
as a new advertising tax in Hungary and other problems hit its
earnings in the first half of the year.
The Hungarian government has levied a tax on media companies
that RTL parent Bertelsmann has said was a blatant
attempt to force the group out of the country.
The tax rises to 40 percent on revenue above 20 billion
forints ($84 million) per year, a level that only RTL's
Hungarian offshoot generates in the country.
"As we already said in July, the precipitous introduction of
the confiscatory advertising tax is an alarming signal for all
international investors in Hungary," RTL said in a statement on
Thursday, but added that it remained deeply rooted in the
eastern European country.
An impairment charge on its Hungarian business was a factor
in pushing down RTL's net profit by more than half to 202
million euros, far short of the 318 million average of analyst
estimates in a Reuters poll.
RTL's German-listed shares dropped 8.5 percent to 73.65
euros in early trade, reaching their lowest level since early
May. The German mid-cap index eased by 0.2 percent.
First-half group revenue and earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation (EBITA) at RTL declined slightly more than
expected. It also cited a difficult economic environment at its
French TV and radio operations and continued pressure on volumes
and prices at production company FremantleMedia.
RTL said it now expected 2014 group revenues to decline
slightly this year, with a more significant decrease in EBITA,
having previously seen both figures remaining broadly stable.
