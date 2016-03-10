* 2015 EBITA up 2 pct to 1.17 bln eur vs Reuters poll avg 1.16 bln

* Group revenue up 3.8 pct to 6.03 bln eur

* Final dividend of 3.00 eur/shr, interim dividend of 1.00 eur (Adds details on poll, dividend, regions, forecast)

FRANKFURT, March 10 European broadcaster RTL Group reported broadly in-line 2015 earnings, helped by growth in advertising revenue in its most important market Germany and favourable exchange rates.

The broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said on Thursday its 2015 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 2 percent to 1.17 billion euros ($1.28 billion).

The maker of hit talent shows such as "Jungle Camp" and "Big Brother" said 2015 group revenue grew 3.8 percent to 6.03 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast 2015 EBITA of 1.16 billion euros on revenue of 6.04 billion euros.

RTL group proposed a final 2015 dividend of 3.00 euros per share. RTL had already paid an extraordinary interim dividend of 1.00 euros per share in September.

The Reuters poll had predicted a total dividend of 4.21 euros per share on average, with the median estimate 4.00 euros.

RTL said that all European net TV advertising markets in its territories were up or stable year-on-year in 2015. "This picture is expected to be similar in 2016," it said in a statement.

Revenues are expected to rise by between 2.5 percent and 5 percent in 2016, RTL said. EBITA is seen broadly stable, ranging from a 1-percent drop to a 1-percent rise. ($1 = 0.9109 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)