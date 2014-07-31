KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
FRANKFURT, July 31 European broadcaster RTL Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 65-percent stake in U.S. digital video advertising group SpotXchange for $144 million.
Founded in 2007, SpotXchange was the first online advertising marketplace with an exclusive focus on video and now has more than 1 billion auctions of advertising space each day, RTL said in a statement.
RTL, which is controlled by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, also agreed on an earn-out component depending on future performance of SpotXchange.
The deal is expected to close at the end of August. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
