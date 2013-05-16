FRANKFURT May 16 Broadcaster RTL Group said Germany's television advertising market, the only one of its major markets to grow in the first three months of 2013, shrank at the start of the second quarter.

"Given the Easter effect and the strong performance of the whole advertising market in May last year, based on a front-loading of advertising revenue due to the soccer championship in June, we see that the German market is down at the beginning of the second quarter," co-Chief Executive Anke Schaeferkordt told journalists during a conference call.

RTL earlier reported an 8.4 percent rise in first-quarter operating profit but cautioned that it was still not certain whether its 2013 profit would reach the year-earlier level. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)