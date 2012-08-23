LUXEMBOURG Aug 23 Europe's biggest commercial broadcaster RTL Group said on Thursday it expected its full-year operating profit to drop as its German operations no longer can make up for other areas, which suffer from the economic crisis in Europe.

The company, which is majority-owned by media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) dropped 13.9 percent to 506 million euros ($630.9 million) in the first six months of the year.

RTL, which runs 46 TV channels and 29 Radio stations in nine countries, said the German TV advertising market grew slightly, while the French, Dutch and Belgian markets were down.

"In Spain, Hungary and Croatia the markets continued to see a more pronounced decline," RTL said in a statement.

Chief Executive Officers Anke Schaeferkordt and Guillaume de Posch added that it was not clear how the TV advertising markets would develop during the important fourth quarter.

"We again expect the Group to deliver a solid level of EBITA, although not at the record level of 2011," they said. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)