FRANKFURT Aug 22 RTL Group said on
Thursday it planned to pay an interim-dividend of 2.50 euros per
share, citing strong cash flows in the first half of the year
after its operating profit (EBITA) rose 9 percent.
Europe's biggest broadcaster, which is majority-owned by
German media conglomerate Bertelsmann said revenues
during the first six months of the year dropped 1.3 percent to
2.78 billion euros ($3.7 billion) as TV advertising market
conditions remained challenging.
RTL said it was increasingly confident that it
would achieve a similar level of EBITA for the full year as in
2012 when it reached EBITA of 1.08 billion euros.
