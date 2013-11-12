FRANKFURT Nov 12 RTL Group struck a cautious tone on its outlook on Tuesday, saying it expected a full-year operating profit of more than 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion).

Earlier, RTL had said it expected to achieve EBITA of 1.08 billion euros, similar to last year's.

Europe's biggest broadcaster, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said third-quarter revenue dropped 2.1 percent to 1.27 billion euros as TV advertising market conditions remained challenging.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), excluding special items dropped to 162 million euros from 165 million last year.

RTL also said it had seen a 'promising start' of the fourth quarter, its most important for advertising income. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)