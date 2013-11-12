FRANKFURT Nov 12 RTL Group
struck a cautious tone on its outlook on Tuesday, saying it
expected a full-year operating profit of more than 1 billion
euros ($1.34 billion).
Earlier, RTL had said it expected to achieve EBITA of 1.08
billion euros, similar to last year's.
Europe's biggest broadcaster, which is majority-owned by
German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said
third-quarter revenue dropped 2.1 percent to 1.27 billion euros
as TV advertising market conditions remained challenging.
Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA),
excluding special items dropped to 162 million euros from 165
million last year.
RTL also said it had seen a 'promising start' of the fourth
quarter, its most important for advertising income.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)