European shares drop as banks and tech stocks weigh
LONDON, April 11 European shares fell on Tuesday as banks and tech stocks weighed, led lower by a slump in Dialog Semiconductor's shares, though energy stocks provided support.
* Q3 EBITA drops slightly to 162 mln euros
* Still confident of FY EBITA of 1.08 bln euros- Co-CEO
* See slight recovery in the advertising markets- Co-CEO (Adds comments by CEO)
FRANKFURT, Nov 12 RTL Group , Europe's biggest broadcaster, expects core operating profits to be similar to last year, it said on Tuesday, after seeing a slight improvement in advertising sales in recent weeks.
The company, which is majority-owned by German media conglomerate Bertelsmann, said in a statement it expected full-year earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA), excluding special items, of more than 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion).
RTL's co-chief executive Anke Schaeferkordt told Reuters that she was still confident that EBITA would be on a par with last year's 1.08 billion euros.
"We had a solid start in the fourth quarter," she said.
"We see a slight recovery in the advertising markets, which was confirmed in October. Markets in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain were doing better than last year."
RTL's third-quarter EBITA slipped 1.8 percent to 162 million euros, on revenue down 2.1 percent at 1.27 billion euros. ($1=0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Jörn Poltz; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
