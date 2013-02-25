FRANKFURT Feb 25 RTL Group on Monday proposed a dividend of 10.50 euros per share for its 2012 financial year, more than doubling the payout of the previous year and giving a fillip to majority owner Bertelsmann .

The dividend, which compares with 5.10 euros per share paid for 2011, comes despite a 14.2 percent drop in RTL's full year net profit after minorities to 597 million euros ($785.77 million).

Bertelsmann, which is Europe's biggest media group and holds 92.3 per cent of the voting rights in RTL, needs to raise money for an overhaul of its business to catch up with fast-changing markets. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)