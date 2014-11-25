Nov 25 RTX A/S :

* Q4 2013/14 revenue 69.0 million Danish crowns versus 63.9 million crowns

* Q4 EBIT 7.2 million crowns compared to 4.2 million crowns

* Expects revenue to range between 305-310 million crowns, EBIT between 38-42 million crowns and EBITDA between 46-50 million crowns for the financial year 2014/15

* Objective is to deliver revenue for 2015/16 in about 350 million crowns and EBITDA margin of not less than 16 percent

* Recommends FY 2013/14 dividends of 1.00 crown per share along with a share repurchase programme of 12 million crowns