Jan 26 RTX A/S :

* Q1 revenue 76.7 million Danish crowns ($11.57 million) versus 68.6 million crowns last year

* Q1 EBIT 11.2 million crowns versus 8.8 million crowns last year

* Says Q1 confirms FY 2014/15 expectations

* Sees FY 2014/15 revenue in the interval of 305-310 million crowns

* Sees FY 2014/15 EBIT in interval of 38-42 million crowns and EBITDA in interval of 46-50 million crowns