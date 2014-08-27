BRIEF-Arris International says co and certain units entered into second amendment to its credit facility
* On April 26, 2017, Arris International Plc and certain subsidiaries entered into second amendment to its credit facility
Aug 27 Rtx A/S : * Says Q3 revenue DKK 75.3 million versus DKK 67.8 million * Says Q3 EBIT DKK 10.3 million versus DKK 6.0 million * Says 2014 revenue will range between DKK 285-290 million * Sees 2014 EBIT between DKK 35-38 million * Sees 2014 EBITDA between DKK 43-46 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Group is expected to record a loss attributable to owners of company for three months ended 31 march 2017