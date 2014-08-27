Aug 27 Rtx A/S : * Says Q3 revenue DKK 75.3 million versus DKK 67.8 million * Says Q3 EBIT DKK 10.3 million versus DKK 6.0 million * Says 2014 revenue will range between DKK 285-290 million * Sees 2014 EBIT between DKK 35-38 million * Sees 2014 EBITDA between DKK 43-46 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage