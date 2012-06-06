* Global natural rubber output seen at 10.475 mln T, up 1.5
pct from 2011
* Forecast revised up on higher Thai production
* European debt crisis overshadows demand prospects
* Member countries consumption growth rate revised down
SINGAPORE, June 6 Global natural rubber output
is seen at 10.475 million tonnes in 2012, nearly 2 percent above
an April estimate of 10.297 million tonnes, on higher
first-quarter Thai production, the Association of Natural Rubber
Producing Countries said on Wednesday.
While total consumption by members of the ANRPC was likely
to rise this year, the debt crisis in Europe and its possible
impact on Asia cast a shadow over the demand prospect for
natural rubber, the group said in a statement.
"The crisis in the euro-zone and worrisome economic trends
world over seem to have damaged the demand prospects for natural
rubber," said the group.
"(The) global economy has become much more fragile with a
further deepening of debt crisis in the euro zone. Its impact on
Asian economies has been in multiple ways such as weak trade,
volatile markets and a cautious investment climate."
Consumption of member countries was estimated at 6.477
million tonnes in 2012, higher than 6.266 million tonnes last
year but the growth rate was revised down to 3.4 percent from
4.5 percent anticipated in April.
"Given a sluggish economic outlook, the import-demand is
likely to slow down during the third and the fourth quarters,
especially from China, unless the country launches a new round
of major investments," said the group, referring to the world's
top consumer.
ANRPC's member countries, which include Thailand,
Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam and India, currently account for
about 57 percent of the global consumption of natural rubber and
more than 90 percent of global output and exports.
Total production was estimated to rise around 1.5 percent
to 10.475 million tonnes compared to last year's 10.325 million
tonnes.
"The upward revision for this year is mainly contributed by
Thailand. The country is reported to have produced 896,000 tons
in the first quarter, far exceeding the preliminarily-estimated
739,000 tons," said the report, referring to the top producer.
"It is now anticipated that Thailand's production during
this year would touch 3.625 million tonnes, up 1.6 percent from
the previous year, as against a 1.1 percent annual fall to 3.531
million tonnes expected a month ago."
Tokyo rubber futures, which set the tone for physical
prices, sank to their weakest in more than two years as Europe's
debt woes heightened worries about the global economy and the
outlook for demand.
The market has ignored a plan by Thailand to seek concerted
action with fellow producers Indonesia and Malaysia to stabilise
falling rubber prices.
(Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)