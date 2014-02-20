KOCHI, India Feb 20 Global rubber consumption is likely to rise 4.4 percent in 2014 after posting a 2.5 percent increase last year, driven by demand from Asia, Stephen Evans, secretary-general of the International Rubber Study Group (IRSG), said on Thursday.

Demand for natural and synthetic rubber will hit 27.7 million tonnes this year, he said in a presentation at the India Rubber Meet in the southern city of Kochi.

Consumption in India is likely to rise 8.5 percent to 1.56 million tonnes as auto demand is expected to rise, he added.

Singapore-based IRSG issues forecasts based on several economic scenarios and the current year's estimate relies on the International Monetary Fund's global economic growth outlook. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Krishna Das)