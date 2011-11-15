The world's top three rubber-producing countries, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, will meet in Bangkok at the end of this week to discuss measures to stabilise the price of rubber, which has plunged more than 40 percent since hitting a lifetime high of above $6 a kg earlier this year.

Here is a selection of Reuters reports on the topic.

TOP STORIES > Thailand sells nearby cargo; producer meeting eyed > Top rubber-producing countries to discuss price support > India rubber seen extending losses for third week > Thai govt says will support unsmoked rubber sheet price > Indonesia rubber group: "Don't sell below $3 a kg" > Asia Softs-TOCOM rubber may target 280 yen/kg

AUTO, TYRE MAKERS > Honda extends U.S., Canada auto output reduction > Isuzu says to restart Thai plant on Nov 21 > India's Tata Motors, Mahindra profits down,forex weighs > Indonesia Oct domestic car sales rise 24.9 pct y/y > INTERVIEW-Thai deputy PM sees floods trimming growth > Toyota to resume normal output in Japan Nov. 21-25 > Volkswagen eyes 500,000 headcount next year -paper > Flood impact on Honda spreads, Toyota slowly recovers > Pirelli's premium focus to hike margins > China's rubber buyers want to renegotiate contracts > GM on track to double China sales by 2015

WEATHER IMPACT; OUTPUT AND DEMAND FORECAST > China's Sept sugar, cotton, rubber, trade > Rubber demand forecast at 25.7 mln T in 2011-IRSG > Thai floods spare rubber plantations > India's Oct natural rubber consumption plunges > Automakers' stop-and-go recovery

MARKET REPORTS > Tokyo rubber futures down 3 pct after rally, meeting eyed > Physical rubber prices on Nov 15 > Nikkei dips; expected to tread water on Europe woes

ANALYSIS > Global economic woes may blunt impact of La Nina > Rubber growers talk of intervention as price gyrates POLL > TOCOM rubber seen at 290 yen/kg by end-November

