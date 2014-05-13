MUMBAI May 13 Imports of natural rubber into India jumped more than 80 percent in April as lower prices in international markets prompted tyremakers to increase purchases, the state-run Rubber Board said.

April shipments rose to 26,445 tonnes from 14,396 tonnes in the same period last year, the Rubber Board said in a statement. Production fell 3.8 percent to 51,000 tonnes in April.

Domestic consumption fell to 81,500 tonnes in April from 82,980 tonnes.

India imports the commodity from Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)