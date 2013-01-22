MUMBAI Jan 22 Rubber imports into India in January and February are likely to fall further on a sharp drop in local prices in the past three months due to lower December shipments, a senior industry official said on Tuesday.

However, imports in the financial year ending March 2013 are likely to remain 15 percent higher than the previous year due to higher imports from April to November, said Niraj Thakkar, president of All India Rubber Industries Association.

India's natural rubber imports in December fell 35.63 percent on year to 13,611 tonnes, the state-run Rubber Board said on Jan. 15. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)